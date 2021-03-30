Sandusky County blaze: Firefighters continue to battle recycling company fire

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Crews responded to the scene of a large fire at Keegan Enterprises in Sandusky County Tuesday before 11 a.m.

Keegan Enterprises is a recycling center, and wooden pallets and plastic caught fire, causing thick heavy smoke.

Erie County deputies are assisting Sandusky crews with traffic and water tankers.

State Route 101 is closed between State Route 412 and County Road 235 as fire crews work to get the fire under control. And now the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has confirmed to FOX 8 that they are working on evacuating residents who live near the recycling center, including those with homes on Ohio 101 down to Southwest Road.

Keegan Enterprises fire, Sandusky

There is no word on how the fire started.

There are no reports of any injuries.

