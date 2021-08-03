Watch live: House explodes in Cleveland, 2 injured

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house explosion on the city’s east side around 1:30 p.m. today.

The department tweeted that an explosion at 3643 E 57th Street led to a fire that they are currently battling.

Happening now!

HOUSE EXPLOSION, house fire!

3600 block of E. 57.

A 59-year-old woman and 67-year-old man have been injured, according to police.

Fire chief Angelo Calvillo spoke to FOX 8 and said the fire has been put out completely and no surrounding homes are in danger.

Calvillo says East Dominion Gas company is on the scene and they aren’t aware of any gas leaks in the area.

The two victims have been taken to the hospital by EMS, according to officials.

30-40 fire fighters and police are on the scene.

A neighbor said it shook his whole house and sounded like dynamite. He rushed outside to find the exploded house up in flames.

Another neighbor who lives a street away said it was really loud and also shook her house.

