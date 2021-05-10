Watch live: Fran DeWine unveils new storybook trail

Ohio's first lady is visiting Findley State Park in Wellington for a ribbon cutting ceremony

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz are unveiling a new storybook trail in Ohio on Monday.

Today at 1:30 p.m. the Ohio’s first lady is visiting Findley State Park in Wellington for a ribbon cutting ceremony where the trails are lined with pages from a children’s book.

They visited another storybook trail in Montgomery earlier today for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

There are currently six half-mile storybook trails located at state parks in Ohio, each with 15-20 child-height panels featuring pages of a children’s book and an activity to accompany the text on the page.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide story content for the trails.