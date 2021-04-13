No human remains found during search for Ashley Summers: FBI

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI confirmed to FOX 8 News no human remains were found during the search conducted in Cleveland Tuesday for Ashley Summers.

They found animal bones in the search at property on Train Avenue in Cleveland, the FBI said.

Cleveland FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg explains in the video above why the search began today.

She says the FBI developed new information that the site of the dig may have been the last area Summers was seen alive.

The first crew arrived at 9:30 a.m. and additional people came around 11 to start excavating the dirt, she said.

Summers was 14 years old when she was last seen in July 2007 in the area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue.

Summers is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and she was around 130 pounds when she was last seen. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the name Gene, along with a heart, on her right arm.

The FBI and Cleveland police have conducted searches in the past including in areas she may have been last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI.

