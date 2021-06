MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at the former General Motors plant Tuesday morning.

The Moraine Police Department told 2 NEWS the fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the plant on the 4000 block of Springboro Pike.

2 NEWS crews on scene said black smoke can be seen coming from the building. Part of Springboro Pike near the plant is shutdown due to the fire.

