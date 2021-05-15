Watch live: Anti Asian hate and violence rally held in Cleveland Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA) is organizing five rally events across Ohio this weekend, one being held in Cleveland Public Square.

The gathering set for Saturday at 2 p.m., is part of a “Unity Against Hate” rally to show compassion and solidarity in wake of the rising hate incidents against Asian Americans and other minority groups, according to a release from the APAPA.

Jackie Tang, who organized the Cleveland event said, “My friends and I would rather walk in a park in the beautiful spring than organize rallies and marches, but we have to do it to stop the spread of hate and to prevent more people from getting hurt.”

Speeches by state and local officials, community members and youths are planned as well as group art activities to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Community groups and municipalities will have booths to provide information about public service programs, voter registration and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Live Blog:

Speaker at the rally sang John Mayer’s 2007 hit song “Say”

New legislation, House Bill 224, introduced in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander, AAPI community gives more opportunity for elected officials to hear Asian American’s voices

Global Cleveland, that makes up more than 100 diverse groups, says it’s their job to educate the public about diversity. They are in a fight to protect not only AAPI but all people, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Empathy is described as being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and know how they feel

Yellow whistles: symbol of self-protection, yellow is a spring color for hope. They were passed out to those in attendance at the rally.