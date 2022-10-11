Watch an earlier report on Honda in Ohio in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders are expected to announce Tuesday morning an economic development with Honda in Ohio.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Sen. Sherrod Brown have announced they will attend a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Ohio Statehouse for the announcement of a “major economic development.” Separately, Honda announced a news conference at the same time and location.

In August, DeWine and Husted teased the efforts to build a joint $4.4 billion Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated the Buckeye State as a candidate for a new manufacturing site.

Honda has multiple manufacturing sites in Ohio. The largest is outside Columbus near Marysville in Union County. It has been open since 1982.

“For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant,” DeWine said.

LG-Honda said in a statement in August intentions to expand its EV battery manufacturing to North America with construction beginning in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025.