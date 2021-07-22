Watch: Groundhog steals workout gear from Cleveland porch

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A portly porch pirate grabbed a Lululemon delivery and dragged it to its den, prompting the homeowner to call for reinforcements.

Homeowner Kelly Svoboda, of Cleveland, looked forward to her delivery of athletic wear. But a groundhog intercepted the package, trundled down the porch stairs, and tumbled into a head-over-paws face plant.

But that stumble didn’t deter the pirate from his plunder. The groundhog headed out across the lawn with its stolen gear — as gone as a sailor into Davy Jones’ locker.

Svoboda got on the horn and called Columbus-based Varment Guard Wildlife Services.

Varment Guard set a humane trap, but the wily old salt never touched it and hasn’t tripped the lever yet, safely tucked away in its den, enjoying his pirate’s booty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com