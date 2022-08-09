COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton is visiting Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

Along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Parton is attending a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus to raise funds and awareness for the Imagination Library program. The program is scheduled to begin at noon. You can watch it in the player above.

The program mails “one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month,” to Ohio kids until they turn five years old, according to a news release from the organization.

Ohio kids are now eligible to enroll in the free program, with 327,743 already signed up — 45% of eligible kids under age 5 in Ohio.

Parton began the program in Tennessee in the 1990s and has now expanded across the U.S. and internationally. Parents or guardians can sign up for the program here.