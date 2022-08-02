COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss school safety initiatives Tuesday morning.

DeWine is scheduled to announce the selection of the Ohio School Safety Center’s new chief training officer who will oversee the safety and crisis division. It will occur during the state school safety summit at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. You watch his comments live starting at 9 a.m. in the player above.

In June, DeWine signed a bill that would permit teachers to carry guns in schools, although he said doing so was optional.

DeWine will also discuss the status of the free, evidence-based threat assessment training that is being made available to Ohio school staff.