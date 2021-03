A 53-year-old woman was the only person in the car when the crash happened

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after her car drove off the second floor of a parking garage in downtown Dayton Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 am Thursday at the parking garage at 27 W. First Street in Dayton.

A 53-year-old woman was the only person in the car when the crash happened. The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be checked for internal injuries. No one else was involved in the case.