(WJW) – A low-speed police chase lasted for more than an hour and circled the same Cleveland neighborhood for about a half-hour.

Officials say the chase was initiated at about midnight on Thursday by Bedford Heights Police because of a traffic violation.

The chase was mostly slow speeds, and for much of the time, the suspect’s vehicle was driving on a tire rim.

A FOX 8 photographer caught up with the chase in the Corlett Neighborhood, a predominantly residential area, and captured several passes of the chase on video.

Cleveland police were in the area but did not join in the chase.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the car crashed in the front yard of a house on Lenacrave Avenue.

There was no damage to the home.

The suspect then ran off. Police took two passengers into custody, but they were released.

No injuries were reported.