Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death.

The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.

Earlier Thursday, murder and reckless homicide charges were filed against Jason Meade, who took disability retirement from the sheriff’s office earlier this year.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.

Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it. Family said Goodson was shot while trying to unlock a door to the residence. An autopsy showed Goodson was shot in the back.