MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered an investigation into cars racing on the runway of the Medina Municipal Airport.

Cars were reportedly speeding on the runway even with the airport open for planes to take off and land.

Now, Medina police and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking questions. And, the I-Team went to the office of the company running airport operations.

Tiny airport. Big trouble.

Video posted on social media shows cars barreling down the runway. In one shot, it appears two cars are racing.

And, in multiple videos the cars zoom by someone standing in the middle of the runway.

When the I-Team went to the office for Flight Services of Medina, they met Eric Olson.

He said, “We’re trying to straighten this out, absolutely.”



He said he’s not sure how the airfield turned into a race track. But, he also said, he’s worried about a young worker losing his career over this.

So, the I-Team asked, “You’re worried about somebody losing their job, but shouldn’t somebody be worried about losing their life over something like that?” Olson answered with, “There was no safety issue involved.”

The I-Team, then, followed by asking how was there no safety issue?

Olson said, “I was told people were monitoring the radios and making sure traffic was clear.”

The I-Team also showed the video of the cars to a pilot and met Dave Sherman as he flew into and out of Medina Airport.

He said: “It could be a real problem.”



He added, “I think it’s gotta stop for sure. That could be a disaster.”

Meantime, just on the other side of the Medina Airport, you see roads lined with homes. When the I-Team told one neighbor about cars speeding on the runway, she reacted by saying that definitely is a concern. It wouldn’t take much for a plane to have to make a sudden move and, somehow then, end up in a backyard.



The FAA released a brief statement. It said, “The FAA is working with airport authorities and the local police department to investigate the incident.”

A report shows Medina police investigating “…trespassing/reckless operation on a runway.”

The I-Team also reached out to the mayor of Medina. He said he had no comment since the investigation is ongoing.

The Medina Airport has no control tower. Pilots have to pay attention and watch out for everything.

And, the pilot told the I-Team that flying in can be tricky due to tall trees nearby.

Police are investigating at least one incident with cars on the runway from last month. The I-Team also asked Eric Olson,”What about shutting down the airport before something like that?”

He answered, ‘Well, that would’ve been something if I had been asked permission, normally, we would do.”