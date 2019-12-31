WATCH: Boys rescued after falling through frozen lake in Dayton area

Body camera footage shows the first responders working to pull them to safety

GREENE CO., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Authorities released video showing the rescue attempts of two boys who fell through the ice at a lake in Greene County, Ohio.

The kids fell through the ice on Shawnee Lake about 30 feet away from shore last Monday.

Witnesses tried to help them and called 911.

Body camera footage shows the first responders working to pull them to safety.

The boys were eventually rescued and taken to a hospital. It’s unknown if they were seriously hurt. There’s no word on how they’re doing.