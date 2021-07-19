Watch as woman leads troopers on high-speed chase

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows a woman leading troopers on a high speed chase Saturday evening in Ashland County.

Trooper says Ajia Hasenauer, 28, of New York, was spotted using illegal drugs at a rest stop. A trooper tried to get her out of the vehicle, but she refused.

She then fled on I-71 South.

“She jumped in the driver’s seat,” the trooper can be heard telling dispatch on his radio. “She is south bound. She has a needle in her arm.”

A male passenger was in the back seat.

The pursuit reached speed of 120 miles per hour. Troopers say the car she was driving was reported stolen out of New York.

Stop sticks were used to get the vehicle to stop.

“Shortly after the car stopped both the driver and passenger fled on foot,” said Lt. Ray Durant, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hasenauer suffered an eye injury when she fell during her arrest. She is expected to be OK.

Her passenger, Henry Horton, was arrested Sunday.

They are both facing several charges. They are being held in the Ashland County jail and expected in court soon.