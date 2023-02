SUMMIT CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Summit County netted two pounds of methamphetamine.

Troopers with the Cleveland District pulled over a car on I-80 for a lane violation. A search of the car uncovered crystal methamphetamine on the rear passenger floorboard.

The arrest and trooper interaction was posted on the post’s Twitter page.

On Monday, @OSHP troopers in our Cleveland District made a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation on I-80 in Summit County. Watch as over 2 lbs. of methamphetamine was located during a search. Both occupants were charged with felony drug trafficking & possession. #HighwayCrime pic.twitter.com/HnfcpzRt0U — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) February 3, 2023

The driver and the passenger were charged with felony drug trafficking, according to the patrol.