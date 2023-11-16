(WJW) — Two were killed in a shooting Thursday at a trailer park along Mentor Avenue, which runs between Mentor and Willoughby in Lake County.

Another two people were injured, police told FOX 8 News.

As of 6 p.m., the suspect was barricaded inside a home there, police said.

FOX 8 News crews are at the scene, where a large number of responders have gathered.

Mentor Avenue is currently closed from Kirtland Road to state Route 306, police reported. Motorists are encouraged to find another route and “avoid the area.” Police are expected to give an update when it’s been reopened.

Reports from residents started coming into the FOX 8 newsroom just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

FOX 8 News has reached out to authorities for more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.