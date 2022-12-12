OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers say they seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.

Troopers say, Rafael Patterson, 32, was stopped about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on the Ohio Turnpike for a window tint violation.

A K-9 was called in to search the 2019 Ford Taurus that Patterson was driving, and the dog alerted troopers to the dashboard of the car where they found a hidden compartment containing 11 pounds of cocaine and cash, troopers said.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Patterson was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drugs. He was indicted Friday by an Ottawa County grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000. He is being held in the Ottawa County Jail.

A pretrial is set for Jan. 4.