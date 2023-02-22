PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A warrant has been issued for a driver charged in the fatal hit-skip that left a Kent State student dead in August 2022.

Timothy Brind, 19, of Atwater, is charged with failure to stop after the accident that killed Colin Vinh Pho, 22, who was riding an electric scooter, according to Portage County Prosecutor Victor V. Vigluicci.

The charge is a third-degree felony.

Vigluicci tells FOX 8 that no other charges are anticipated since Brind was determined not to

have been at fault in the crash.

Brind is not in custody at this time, according to court documents.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Pho was on an electric scooter at 9:30 p.m. August 22 headed east on Summit Road at State Route 261 in Franklin Township when he was hit from behind. He died at the hospital.

The Pho family doesn’t want any other family to lose a loved one or suffer a loss because of micro-mobility devices. They plan to keep speaking out and raising awareness in Colin’s memory.

“Nobody else should have to hold their son while they die,” said Debra.

According to a statement from Kent State University, Pho was a junior majoring in computer science with a concentration in game programming.