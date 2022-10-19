NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — For those looking to get away from Northeast Ohio in late winter, Akron-Canton Airport is adding a new nonstop destination.

“New, nonstop service to Orlando (MCO) is set to begin March 1, 2023 aboard Breeze Airways,” the airport announced on Facebook.

Fares start at $39 one way, for those who purchase before Oct. 24 for traveling before May 16.

Breeze Airways started offering select flight destinations from the airport last year and just continues to add. Last month, the same airlines announced cheap flights from Akron-Canton to Las Vegas.

Find out more information right here, paying attention to added fees (including prices for certain seats and bag options).