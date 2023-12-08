STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – As counties across Ohio look to fill open law enforcement officer positions, Eastern Gateway Community College Police Academy is looking to be part of the solution.

They are now accepting students for the spring 2024 semester, which runs from January to August. The classes begin with coursework at the Jefferson County campus.

Here’s how to apply:

Complete the application at egcc.edu.

Complete Ohio Peace Officer paperwork in person in room 2514 on the Eastern Gateway Jefferson County campus.

Contact Cmdr. William Rensi at 740-266-9675 or by email at wrensi@egcc.edu.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2024. The application process for the fall semester will begin in May.