BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees at the Walmart location in Beavercreek will continue to receive pay after Monday’s shooting.

A statement from Walmart says the company is providing crucial assistance to location employees. All affected associates will continue to receive pay but through emergency pay support.

Walmart is also setting up an offsite resource center for all workers impacted. At the center, employees will have the chance to receive counseling services and interact with other employees “in a safe space.”

“We’re grateful to first responders and will continue working with local law enforcement through their investigation,” Walmart says.

The company said in a previous statement that the location will be “closed until further notice.”