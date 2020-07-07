Waiting for ticket refunds? Ohio Attorney General wants to help

COVID-19 has prompted thousands of events to cancel across the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging Ohioans to let his office know if they haven’t received ticket refunds for events that were canceled due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 has prompted organizers to cancel thousands of events across the country, leaving many people unsure if they will get their refunds.

Depending on the cancellation and refund policies in place at the time of purchase, Ohio’s consumer protection laws might help.

“We’re ready to go to bat for you if you’re stuck in refund limbo,” Yost said. “Give us a call, because we might be able to help get your money back.”

Most venues, sporting events and performances are working to reschedule events and plan to honor originally purchased tickets.

If you bought tickets for a canceled event, first contact the ticket seller for refunds. If unsuccessful, ticket buyers can submit complaints to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or at ohioprotects.org.