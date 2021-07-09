Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen has asked the state Supreme Court to delay its mandate determining that a federal law doesn’t preclude Ohio from suing the automaker for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged vehicles to beat the tests.

The company paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.

The Ohio Supreme Court said last month the state can use its anti-tampering law to sue for damages related to rigged emissions systems installed after a car was sold.

Volkswagen wants the ruling delayed while it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.