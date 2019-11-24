Virtual assessment to expand driver training in Ohio

The Columbus Dispatch reports that data could lead to changes in the state’s driver-training program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio will use over 400 virtual driving terminals placed at driver schools and examination locations to determine the skills that would-be drivers need to work on.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the terminals are not simulators but meant as diagnostic tools. Drivers will still have to pass on-road exams to get their licenses.

DeWine says the data will be shared with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

During a 14-month pilot project, researchers at the hospital had seen that drivers who used the terminals had done better in their on-road exams.

The state plans to follow the records of participating drivers to combine the data with future crash and citation reports.

