Violence erupts in Columbus overnight with 7 separate shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating seven shootings overnight, one of which left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Three of the shootings happened on East Hudson Street in Columbus.

Saturday night/Sunday morning shootings:

Shooting at Indianola and Chittenden avenues at 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say one person was found shot inside a car. They were pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m.

Shooting victim walked in to OSU Main Center around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and is in stable condition. Before surgery the victim told officers that the incident happened at 161 and 71.

Shooting on E. Dublin-Granville Rd. and Cleveland Avenue. The victim stated that he was involved in a car crash when the driver of the other vehicle brandished a firearm. The victim tried to flee the scene when he was shot in the legs. He is expected to recover.

Shooting at Hudson St. before 12 am. Sunday; person shot was transported to an area hospital in in stable condition.

Shooting at the Shell gas station on East Hudson St. and I-71 just before 2 a.m. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

Shooting on Apple St. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The 16-year-old victim was seated in the dining room of a home on the 2000 block of Apple St. Several rounds were fired into the residence, striking the victim in the arm. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Shooting at E. Hudson St. and Dresden. The victim was shot in the back while in his car.

Police ask anyone with information on any of these shootings to call them at 614-645-4141.

