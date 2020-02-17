Village along unfrozen Lake Erie reports ‘erosion emergency’

More waves are pounding the shore because the lake has no ice cover

CLEVELAND – An Ohio village along Lake Erie is experiencing what officials describe as an “erosion emergency” because the lake hasn’t frozen over.

The village administrator in Geneva-on-the-Lake says erosion has eaten away more than 40 feet of land from a park in a two-week span.

He says more waves are pounding the shore because the lake has no ice cover.

The damage started in early February. The village is seeking a short-term emergency response, such as putting rocks along the shoreline.

A complete erosion control solution could cost an estimated $1.3 million.

