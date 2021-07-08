Video: Trooper saves man choking on baggie of marijuana

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol do a lot every day to save lives on Ohio’s highways, and they also stop a lot of criminal activity.

Many times, drivers who are anxious about getting pulled over will do things to avoid arrest, like swallow drugs that are in their vehicles.

That happened to Trooper Hoskin with the Ravenna post recently after he pulled a driver over.

The man put a baggie of marijuana in his mouth, swallowed it and began choking.

Trooper Hoskins was able to help the man recover. He performed the Heimlich maneuver, forcing the drugs out of his throat.

The exchange afterward showed a compassionate trooper.

Trooper Hoskins: We got an ambulance coming to get you checked out, make sure everything is good.

Suspect: OK, I’m sorry.

Trooper Hoskins: I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a misdemeanor?”