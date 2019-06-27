Video shows wrong-way crash that hurt Ohio trooper

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 71 near Mount Gilead

(WKBN) – Video shows a crash that badly hurt an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and another driver.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Jason Phillips’ cruiser was hit head-on by a wrong-way vehicle.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught fire.

The trooper and the driver, 36-year-old Michael Marchak, Jr., of Mansfield, are both in critical condition. A good Samaritan who stopped to help was also hurt.