YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video Monday that captured a wild, hours-long chase and search along I-271 in Medina and Summit Counties last week.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon after an armed driver from Buffalo, New York led troopers down the highway. Police laid down stop sticks in the road and the driver lost control of the semi and slid to a stop in the median.

Troopers and police, wearing ballistic vests and holding rifles, called out to the gunman to get him to surrender.

Voice of trooper over radio: “Do we know what kind of gun has?“

Troopers: “It’s described as a handgun. He pointed it at somebody who came out to do service. Disconnected his trailer from the tractor and took off. We had a pursuit.“

The gunman got out of the tractor and ran into a wooded area. That brought out the Patrol’s Special Response Unit and a helicopter.

Hours after the incident began, troopers found the suspect unconscious after he had fallen into a ravine. Troopers say he remains hospitalized in critical condition.