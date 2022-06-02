BRUNSWICK HILLS TWP., Ohio (WJW) — State troopers stopped a motorcyclist doing 147 miles per hour on a local highway, more than double the speed limit allowed on the road.

Video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed the motorcycle rider being clocked at the high speed Sunday night on I-71 in Brunswick Hills Township. The video showed the rider heading north before being stopped by troopers from the Medina Post.

“To put it in perspective, I’ve never responded to an incident traveling that fast,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with OSP.

Santiago said it is just one of the many traffic stops that kept troopers busy over the Memorial Day Weekend.

“There were over 19,500 speed citations issued. Nearly 5,000 were for violations were for going 20 plus over the posted speed limit. One hundred ninety of them were for motorists traveling 100 miles per hour over,” said Santiago.

This Memorial Day saw more fatalities than last year, with state troopers reporting 17 deaths over the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Santiago is urging drivers to slow down, drive safe and drive sober during what state troopers call the 100 deadliest days of summer.