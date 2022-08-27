HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW) – Video shows terrifying moments a man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Ohio.

It happened Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio.

Home security footage from Mandie Miller-Nash shared with Storyful shows the child outside the family’s home. You can see a man walking down the sidewalk stop, touch the child and grab her by the arm.

The girl screams and frees herself from his grip, quickly running inside.

“I come in, like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ She says, ‘Somebody tried to kidnap me. Some man tried to take me, and he grabbed my private parts,'” Mandie told WLWT.

Deric McPherson of Hamilton faces charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition.

According to reports, the child’s father followed McPherson, helping lead police to the suspect.

“I’ve always told her that if somebody ever touches her, talks to her or grabs her, make a scene, scream as loud as she can and fight. She screamed bloody murder and pulled against him and got away from him,” Ricky told the station.