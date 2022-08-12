COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff.

The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off as he fled on Interstate 71, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shiffer had tried Thursday to breach the FBI’s visitor screening center by firing a nail gun at staff and raising up an ArmaLite-model rifle, then got in his car and drove away.

Shiffer stayed ahead of the pursuing law enforcement at points including Jeremiah Morrow Bridge and I-71’s exit to State Route 123. However, a traffic camera at the State Route 73 exit captured harrowing moments where Shiffer’s white Ford Crown Victoria weaves in between trucks before shifting over to take the SR-73 exit. At this point, multiple law enforcement cars had joined the chase with lights on.

A still from an I-71 traffic camera shows the white Ford Crown Victoria that suspect Ricky Shiffer drove trying to get away from pursuing officers. Ohio State Highway Patrol said he later started a shootout with law enforcement on a nearby overpass. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Shiffer would go on to take the road onto the bridge over I-71 before getting out of the Ford, using it as cover and shooting at authorities, according to OSHP. This led to an almost six-hour standoff that eventually ended with them shooting and killing Shiffer.

The standoff caused a major traffic backup as authorities shut down a portion of I-71 between Columbus and Cincinnati.