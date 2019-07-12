Video: FBI trying to identify driver who hit Cleveland officer

There's a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI released video showing a Cleveland police officer being hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle left the scene.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at W. 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The FBI is now trying to identify the driver, who was said to driving a newer white Jeep Compass.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call 216-623-5318 or via Crimestoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.

You can watch the video of the hit and run above.

Fox 8 reports that the officer had multiple injuries, including broken bones.