LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

Video: FBI trying to identify driver who hit Cleveland officer

Ohio

There's a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI released video showing a Cleveland police officer being hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle left the scene.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at W. 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The FBI is now trying to identify the driver, who was said to driving a newer white Jeep Compass.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call 216-623-5318 or via Crimestoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.

There’s a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver.

You can watch the video of the hit and run above.

Fox 8 reports that the officer had multiple injuries, including broken bones.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story