COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A building on the East Side partially collapsed Monday afternoon while a firefighter was inside inspecting it.

No injuries were reported in the collapse, including to the firefighter. A business that operated on the ground floor, at 1032 E. Long St. in Columbus’ King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, was closed Monday.

Photos and video showed the collapse started along the back wall before a corner of the structure gave way.

Columbus fire and police had multiple units on the scene during and after the collapse.

The backside of the “Long and 20th Carry Out” in the King-Lincoln neighborhood has collapsed @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/cABxk457ZJ — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) July 18, 2022

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined. A Google Maps photo of the building from 2019 showed all of the windows on the collapsed section were boarded up.