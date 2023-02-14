COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 48-year-old man is in jail after being accused of luring a child into his car in Madison Township late last week.

Now, a family member of the victim in the suspect’s previous crime is speaking out, expressing disbelief that it could happen again.

Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is in jail Monday on $1.5 million bond after he was arrested Sunday for allegedly luring a girl into his car in Madison Township on Friday.

Ennemoser is also accused in a September 2022 case in which he allegedly exposed himself to a then-10-year-old girl near a Hilliard school.

“We all just were like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Joel Harris, the uncle of the victim in the Hilliard incident.

Court records show that Ennemoser was out on $80,000 bond in the Hilliard case when he was accused in the Madison Township case. That bond has since been revoked by Judge Kim Brown, meaning if Ennemoser was to post the bond imposed Monday, he would not be freed from jail.

Ennemoser was arrested Sunday after police said the vehicle in Friday’s incident matched the one in the Hilliard case. Since Ennemoser was already a suspect in the earlier incident, officers arrested him as the suspect in the Madison Township case.

“As soon as this happened and we saw that truck, we were like, ‘You got to be kidding me,” Harris said.

The Friday incident brings back bad memories for Harris.

“As kind of her father in the family, for her, I was petrified,” he said.

Ennemoser allegedly lured a 12-year-old girl into his truck Friday and exposed himself to her.

“We were shocked to see it,” Harris said of Ennemoser most recent alleged crime. “And then it became shock to outrage because now he’s got another victim he stole innocence from.”

Court records show Ennemoser was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2002 and public indecency in 2020.

“$80,000 bond with that guy’s rap sheet is laughable,” Harris said. “I don’t know how anybody could look at that and say, ‘Oh, this guy’s safe to be let back out.’”

The situation is also leaving Madison Township Chief of Police Gary York with questions.

“He has gone from exposing in September in Hilliard to now luring a child in a vehicle and so what’s next, and I really want to know why he was still out, why he was able to re-offend?” York said.

Both Judge Brown’s office and the prosecutor’s office from the September case said they could not comment because the case is active.

Ennemoser is due back in court on Feb. 22 for Friday’s incident. His trial for the September incident is scheduled to start March 7, according to court documents.