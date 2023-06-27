***Warning: The video above is intense and may be disturbing to some viewers.***

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A frightening accident involving an elderly driver who plowed into an employee at an Ohio produce stand is prompting important discussions about safety barriers in Avon.

Heart-stopping surveillance video from Pickering Hill Farms shows an 83-year-old Avon Lake woman mistakenly hitting the gas instead of the brake, slamming into a cantaloupe display and an employee behind it.

Fortunately, the injuries suffered by the employee, 19-year-old Aidan Reilly, were not life-threatening, but the accident had a profound impact on the family that has been running the business for generations.

“We were very alarmed. Of course, more concerned about our employee than anything else and then had to figure out, ‘What do we do?’ So the first thing was ‘nobody parks here until we figure out something,'” owner Jay Pickering said.

Pickering says he quickly decided to purchase concrete barriers, each weighing 1,500 pounds, and to strategically place them in front of the store. He also plans to eventually add another layer of barriers.

“It makes everybody feel more comfortable, you know, not only myself but also for the employees and especially the customers,” he said.

While new businesses in Avon are already required to put up certain safety barriers, the city is encouraging older businesses to do the same and to consider what happened to Reilly.

“When you see something like this happen, I think you have to re-evaluate wherever you’re at, to look at ‘how do we protect our residents, but also how do you protect your customers? Because they are the most valuable thing that you have,'” Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen said.

Mayor Jensen says last week’s accident was the subject of a discussion at Monday’s Avon City Council meeting and although city leaders are reluctant to add any new laws governing the use of barriers, they do have an important message for small business owners.

“If any business needs help, we’re there. We’ll help you come up with a plan to protect whatever you want to protect,” he said. “Let’s not let it happen again.”

As Reilly continues to recover from his injuries, the owner of Pickering Hill Farms says the newly installed safety barriers at the store are providing some much-needed peace of mind.

“I think you have to consider what you’ve seen happen. You know this happened, you have to deal with it and I think every individual business looks at their own place and how their parking is set up and say, should they do something more or should they not?” said Jay Pickering.