COLERAIN, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of taking part in a deadly mass shooting during a fake gender reveal party has been convicted on all counts, while a co-defendant was acquitted of nearly all charges.

The July 2017 shooting in Colerain Township left one woman dead and eight people wounded, including three children.

Hamilton County prosecutors had said 26-year-old James Echols and 24-year-old Michael Sanon, both of Columbus, carried out the shooting as part of a murder-for-hire plot that targeted Cheyanne Willis, the woman the party was being held for and one of the wounded victims.

Willis claimed to have suffered a miscarriage after being shot in the thigh, but investigators later determined she wasn’t pregnant at the time.