WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of George Wagner IV.

It comes Wednesday after three months in court, where family members — including George IV’s mother Angela and brother Edward “Jake” — testified against the defendant, and George IV also took the stand himself to testify in his defense. George IV faces 22 charges in the 2016 Rhoden family murders in Pike County, including:

Aggravated murder (Kenneth Rhoden): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Chris Rhoden, Sr.): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Gary Rhoden): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Clarance Franklin Rhoden): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Hannah Hazel Gilley): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Dana Rhoden): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Hanna May Rhoden): GUILTY

Aggravated murder (Christopher Rhoden, Jr.): GUILTY

Conspiracy: GUILTY

Aggravated burglary (Camper at 1084 Left Fork Road in Rarden, Ohio): GUILTY

Aggravated burglary (Home at 4199 Union Hill Road in Piketon, Ohio): GUILTY

Aggravated burglary (Home at 4077 Union Hill Road in Piketon, Ohio): GUILTY

Aggravated burglary (Home at 3122 Union Hill Road in Piketon, Ohio): GUILTY

Unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance: GUILTY

Tampering with evidence (Phones/cameras belonging to victims): GUILTY

Tampering with evidence (Custody documents): GUILTY

Tampering with evidence (Silencer and/or shell casings and/or parts of a home security system): GUILTY

Forgery: GUILTY

Unauthorized use of property: GUILTY

Interception of wire, oral or electronic communications: GUILTY

Obstructing justice

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

The night of April 21 and the morning of April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were fatally shot — most more than once and while they were sleeping. They included Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Gary Rhoden, 38.

At the time, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were also found unharmed.

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine, then serving as attorney general, announced the arrests of George IV, Jake, Angela, and father George “Billy” Wagner III in November 2018 — more than two years after the Rhodens were first found dead across four Pike County homes and an investigation subsequently began. The motive behind the massacre stemmed from a custody battle between Jake and Hanna over their daughter, according to prosecutors.

All four initially entered a not-guilty plea.

But Jake and Angela have since switched their pleas to guilty, striking a deal where prosecutors would not seek the death penalty if Jake and Angela also testified against George IV and Billy. Jake pleaded guilty to all charges in April 2021, and Angela pleaded guilty to 14 charges — excluding the murder charges — in September 2021.

But if he is convicted, George IV will not face the death penalty, either. Judge Randy Deering dismissed that from his case last Tuesday.

George IV maintained his innocence when he took the stand for two days during the weekslong trial, denying he played any role in the crimes. Jake and Angela testified that George IV assisted in planning, executing, and trying to cover them up. Jake also said in court, however, that he and his father were the only two who shot and killed the Rhoden family members; George IV hesitated and did not pull the trigger.

While George IV said he wasn’t involved in the killings, his testimony included knowledge of them. He said agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were the ones who first revealed his family’s actions to him, and after learning of what they did, he said he then assisted the agents with their investigation.

George “Billy” Wagner III, the patriarch of the family, awaits trial.