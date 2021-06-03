Ohio Vax-a-Million teen winner: Having COVID was “most sick I’ve ever been”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Zoie Vincent, the second winner of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million full-ride college scholarship, says her own personal COVID-19 battle played a significant role in her decision to get vaccinated.

“It was honestly the most sick I’ve ever been,” Vincent said Wednesday during a press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The 17-year-old rising senior from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County said she had already begun the vaccination process when the lottery announcement was made and signed up for the drawing around the same time she was getting her second dose.

“If I can somehow guaranteed I’ll never feel [that sick] again, or my family won’t have to feel this way again… [I’ll] definitely take it. And so I did get the vaccine,” Vincent continued.

Ohio’s $1 million winner, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, says he also was personally touched by the pandemic which lead to his decision to get vaccinated.

“My sister and her husband, both who are living in California time, had came down with COVID as as well as his father who passed from COVID,” Carlyle stated. “And [my sister] was on me a lot to go and get the vaccination. And that played a very significant role in [me] getting it.”