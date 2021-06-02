Ohio Vax-a-Million: One Week 2 drawing winner is Cuyahoga County teen who wants to be doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Vax-a-Million drawing winners were announced Wednesday night, and this time around people knew what to expect: A quick, chipper announcement and two lives majorly changed.

Congratulations are in order for the Week 2 winners, one of whom is from Northeast Ohio:

Zoie Vincent

The winner of the $1 million prize this week is Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo.

The winner of the four-year full-ride college scholarship is Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County.

FOX 8 learned that Zoie is out of town at a wedding, but her mom Milcah Vincent stayed behind and first learned her daughter won when she came home and found Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran at her home today.

“I thought it was a joke, but we’re just so happy and grateful for the scholarship and we’re just excited,” said Milcah Vincent.

Congratulations, Zoie – our Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Zoie is out of town for her aunt’s wedding, but we were able to congratulate her over FaceTime! If you’re between 12 & 17 and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV pic.twitter.com/tgfpfgUTYa — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Zoie is going into her senior year of high school and reportedly wants to be a pediatrician.

Congratulations to our very own, Zoie Vincent on winning a 4 year scholarship through the Ohio vax-a-million. So awesome!!! #WildcatPride — Mr. Legan (@WildcatMHS) June 2, 2021

We spoke with her by phone. She was beaming and said she’s so excited and still can’t believe she won.

“He just kind of said I won the lottery money for college and I’m kinda freaking out right now,” said Zoie.

Zoie’s family is so happy for her because she wants to attend Case Western Reserve University and this will be a tremendous help making her dreams of becoming a doctor come true.

“Zoie is very quiet, she’s very humble and she was just so stressed about how she was gonna pay for school because she wants to go to Case Western Reserve University and so now she definitely can go and she’s so excited,” said Milcah.

The entire family is extremely grateful.

“I really just thank everyone involved I’m so excited for this it’s just like the best ending to this day ever,” said Zoie.

Today, was the first day most mask requirements and other health mandates were lifted across the state. But officials still reminded residents that vaccines remain important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

That was the point of creating the vaccine lottery in the first place — inspiring people to get vaccinated across the state. So far, the state has reportedly seen an increase in people getting vaccinated since the lottery announcement was made.

Taking a page out of Ohio’s playbook, President Biden also announced today people can score free beer if the vaccination rate in the country as a whole hits 70% or higher by July 4. At this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 62.8% of the country has gotten at least one shot.

Find out more about last week’s Ohio winners below:

You can still enter the Vax-a-Million drawing by entering online here or by call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. And there are three more drawings to go, all happening the next three Wednesdays.