Ohio Vax-a-Million: Officials warn of vaccine lottery scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — State officials are warning Ohioans of scams targeting people trying to enter the Vax-a-Million lottery.

According to the Ohio Lottery and Ohio Department of Health, scammers are using the contest as a way to gain access to personal information.

In response, the agencies are offering tips for Ohioans to ensure they are entering Vax-a-Million lottery through verified methods.

The state says there are only two ways to enter the Vax-a-Million lottery: Online and by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The agencies have offered the following tips to prevent Ohioans from getting scammed:

Do not follow suspicious URLs or call other phone numbers to enter.

Do not provide social security numbers or other private information.

Do not reply to an email, text message, or social media direct message with your personal information. Only share your entry information at ohiovaxamillion.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

If a source looks suspicious, open a new browser tab and type the lottery URL manually.

Additionally, some signs that you may have been outreached by scammers include:

Misspelled words in the message.

Incorrect grammar.

References to a “sweepstakes.”

The “from” email address looks suspicious.

The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com, or when you hover over the URL with your mouse, a different URL appears.

The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Officials say that if you ever have a question about an email, text message, social media message, or phone call, contact 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

They also remind citizens that it is free to enter the Vax-a-Million drawings and you will not be asked to provide credit card or bank account information to enter the drawings.

The lottery registration asks for basic contact information (name, email address, phone number), date of birth, and where you received your vaccination. It does not ask for your social security number, credit card information, or banking information.