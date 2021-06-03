Ohio Vax-A-Million: Gov. DeWine introduces second set of winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, talked with the second set of the Ohio Vax-A-Million winners Thursday.

DeWine will be joined by Jonathan Carlyle and Zoie Vincent during a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here on NBC4.

Carlyle, from Toledo in Lucas County, won the second $1 million prize. Vincent, from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the second student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Zoie Vincent was out of town for a wedding when her dad received a call from the Governor around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“He said that I had won the scholarship for the vaccine lottery that we entered while waiting for my second vaccine dose. It was really wild. We are all so excited about it.”

Zoie said she wants to study pre-med at an Ohio school like Case Western Reserve and Ohio State.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Ohioans who meet the eligibility requirements have until Sunday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s winner announcement. If you entered the first drawing, there is no need to register again — your entry is good for the next four drawings.