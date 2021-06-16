Fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners to be announced Wednesday night

(WKBN) – Ohio’s fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners will be announced Wednesday.

One lucky person gets a million bucks. Another under 18 will win a full-ride scholarship.

The announcement will air at 7:29 p.m. You can watch it live right here.

There will be one more drawing next Wednesday, June 23. You must register by June 20 to enter.

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. Applicants can enter online. Those without internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot can register. Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

The drawings are conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Ohio Department of Health claims the Vax-a-Million is responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28% the weekend following the vaccine lottery announcement.

