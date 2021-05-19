Skip to content
Vax-a-million
Watch: Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million drawing happens tonight
Live
Ohio Vax-a-million: Deadline nearing to enter second drawing
Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winner plans to buy a used car
Video
Ohio Vax-A-Million: How the first winners found out their names were picked
Video
Ohio Vax a Million: Vaccinations are up, but county increases widely vary
Watch: Winners chosen in Ohio’s first Vax a million drawing
Video
Ohio Vax-a-Million: See which counties had the largest vaccine increases since lottery announcement
Video
Ohio Lottery conducts first Vax-a-Million drawing
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Vax-a-million draws 2.7 million entries
Video
More details emerge about how winners will be picked for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings
Deadline nearing to enter first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Officials warn of vaccine lottery scams
Video
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Read the fine print before you enter
Video
Ohio Vax-a-million: 1 million entries so far, DeWine says
Ohio Vax-a-Million: How many people have entered the vaccine lottery?
Video
Warren man charged with breaking into woman’s home, laying in her bed
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Austintown crash
Canton woman accused of throwing young son out second-story window
Woman charged with biting paramedic after incident at Days Inn
Former bookkeeper admits to stealing over $250K from local church’s funds
