Vax-2-School program set to begin Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s newest COVID-19 vaccine incentive program is just hours away from launching.

It’s called Vax 2 School and is the state’s latest effort to get more people to get the COVID-19 shot.

State data shows about 54 percent of Ohio’s population has started the vaccination process as of Sunday. Health leaders hope the program increases that number.

Starting Monday, people age 12 to 25 years old can sign up for Vax 2 School for a shot a winning one of 150 $10,000 scholarships or one of five $100,000 scholarships goo at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program.

Vax 2 School is similar to the state’s earlier Vax A Million program in that people will have to register to have a chance to win.

The state is also planning on expanding the poll to 5 to 25-year-olds if and when vaccines are approved for those younger ages.

“I think it’s great,” said Columbus resident Maureen Traverse. “I hope the more kids, if it helps convince kids’ families, if it gives them some incentive to do it, I think the more kids are vaccinated, the better.”

“Anything you can do to get more people vaccinated, which allows more kids to stay in school and reduces the spread is helpful,” added Jason Cervenek.

Exact drawing dates and deadlines to sign up for the drawings have not been announced. However, the state’s health director said drawings would likely start two weeks after the vaccine is approved for those five years old and up.