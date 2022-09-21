COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) announced Wednesday that Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat J.D. Vance declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates.

A general election debate for the races was planned for October 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, however, both candidates did not RSVP by the deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Ohio Debate Commission said.

Both Democratic party nominees, Nan Whaley for Governor and Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate both accepted the invitation.

The ODC said it will not hold any “empty chair” or “empty podium” debates with only one candidate.