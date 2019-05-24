Valley senator isn’t sold on details of new clean energy bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one local state lawmaker believes there could be a lot more work done on what’s being called the Ohio Clean Air Act.

This week, members of the General Assembly made changes to a measure dealing with clean energy and added language to help bail out owners of nuclear and coal-fired power plants that would be paid by consumers.

Although the bill hasn’t been scheduled for a vote by the full House yet, Valley Senator Michael Rulli says he isn’t sold on the idea.

“For them to come up with a new tax to save the nuclear plants, I think it’s a hard pill for my constituents to swallow. It’s a hard pill for me to swallow. I’m against it but I want to hear the story, I want to hear the reasoning,” he said.

Rulli sits on the Energy and Public Utilities Committee and says whatever version of House Bill 6 is finally approved, it will have to get through his committee before it comes up for a full Senate vote.