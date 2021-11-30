Vaccine mandate for federal contractors blocked in Ohio

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a news conference in Frankfort, Ky. Cameron won a preliminary court order, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

The preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. It stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

Ohio and Tennessee joined Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, in filing the lawsuit.

The suit claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.